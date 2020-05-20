Six more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 1,579

Bihar [India], May 20 (ANI): Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,579 on Wednesday, said Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar.

"#BiharFightsCorona 2nd update of the day.6 more COVID-19 +ve cases in Bihar taking the total to 1579.the details are as follows.we are ascertaining their trail of infection.these are results of late last night received in the morning," Kumar tweeted.

He also shared crucial details about the six people who tested positive. All are male, aged between 17 to 42 and hail from Darbhanga district.

9 deaths related to the infection have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

