Six more COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala, tally rises to 165: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Six new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala taking the total number of cases in the state to 165 on Saturday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Six more COVID19 positive cases in Kerala. Two were from Thiruvananthapuram and one each from Kollam, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Palakkad. There are a total number of 165 COVID-19 cases under treatment," Vijayan said in a press conference here.

He said that rapid tests will be conducted to identify whether there is any community spread.

"Our government will start online counselling for those who are home quarantined. Some people develop stress and such people can be given counselling online," he added.

Earlier today, Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing his attention to Karnataka Police's action of blocking the Thalassery-Coorg State Highway-30, a lifeline for ferrying essential commodities to the state, amid the country-wide coronavirus lockdown.

This comes as the country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed 19 lives and infected at least 909 others as on Saturday evening. (ANI)

