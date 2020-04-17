Six more cured of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Six more persons were cured of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh on Thursday and they are being discharged, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said.

"A total of 23 patients have now been cured and discharged in our state and 10 remaining are active COVID-19 patients. In the last two days, 10 patients have been discharged," he said. (ANI)

