New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday restructured the panel of Vice-Chairman of Rajya Sabha.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has included six members of the Rajya Sabha on this panel.
The panel members are Bhubaneswar Kalita, Vandana Chavan, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Surendra Singh Nagar, L Hanumanthaiah, and Sasmit Patra. (ANI)
Six MPs included in panel of Vice-Chairman of Rajya Sabha
ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2020 09:32 IST
