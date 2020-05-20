Six Mumbai returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, including five from Kangra district and one from Kullu district, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 98, said Nipun Jindal, Secretary (Health).

The active number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 44.

All six persons are Mumbai returnees, including the five persons who tested positive in Kangra.

Speaking about the COVID-19 positive cases reported in Kullu, Richa Verma, Kullu District Collector said, "Returnees from Mumbai were kept in isolation at Ayurveda hospital. One of them, a 23-year-old man who is a resident of Anni has tested positive for COVID-19". (ANI)

