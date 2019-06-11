Six new nursing colleges to be set up in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the construction of six nursing colleges at a cost Rs 194.30 crore in various districts of the state so as to overcome the shortage of trained and qualified nursing personnel and provide 24 hours medical care to the people. These nursing colleges will be constructed within a period of 15 months.

Giving details, an official spokesman said that two nursing colleges will be constructed in Faridabad and one each in the districts of Rewari, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, and Panchkula. He said that the land for setting up these colleges has already been leased out to the Department of Medical Education and Research.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also approved the creation of one post of junior engineer on contract basis at each block of the state under MGNREGA for its better implementation and for making timely 100 percent payment to unskilled workers.

The spokesman said that the posts will be filled through service provider under outsourcing policy and the qualification and eligibility criteria for recruitment will be three-year diploma in Civil Engineering from an institute recognised by the Central or the State government with basic knowledge of computer application and two-year experience in the relevant field.

The Chief Minister also decided to increase the honorarium payable to the inquiry officers from Rs 9,750 to Rs 12,000 per inquiry plus Rs 1,500 for every additionally charged officer in the same inquiry. Apart from this, they will also be provided with secretarial assistance by the department concerned.

The government has further decided that non-practicing allowance (NPA) will be treated as part of pay for pensionary benefits. A spokesman of the Finance Department said that the maximum pension including NPA would not exceed Rs 1,12,050, that is, 50 per cent of the highest pay, which is Rs 2,24,100 as applicable in the State. (ANI)

