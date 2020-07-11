Six NSCN insurgents killed in encounter with security forces in Arunachal

Longding (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Six National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) insurgents were killed in an encounter with security forces near Nginu village in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district on Saturday.

The six NSCN insurgents were killed by the joint team of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police in the morning, said RP Upadhyaya, DGP Arunachal Pradesh.

One Assam Rifle personnel sustained injury during the encounter.

The security personnel have recovered four AK-47 and two Chinese MQ.

Search operation is still underway. (ANI)

