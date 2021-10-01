Six of 15 police districts in Delhi now headed by women DCPs; tackling street, cybercrime among priorities

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Tackling street and cybercrime, creating awareness in children against abuse and equipping more girls with self-defence skills are among priorities of the newly-appointed district DCPs in Delhi, which has taken the total number of women in these crucial law and order positions in the national capital to six.

It is the first time that six women officers are leading policing in six police districts in the national capital out of 15 police districts. The changes were made by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. The districts with women DCPs are - South, Southeast, Northwest, West, Central and East District.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker, said Delhi police is always very fair in giving equal opportunities to women officers.

She said women's security will be among her top priorities.

"I have big shoes to fill in. To handle south districts is a major challenge. My basic focus will be on maintaining overall peace. Rules are rules for everyone. Crime control and crime prevention will remain the utmost priority. Women's safety will be top in priority," Jaiker said.

The officer said she had been posted in South District earlier too. "I was working in South district during the probe into December 2012 gangrape-murder case. All seniors have trained me in a great manner making me capable of such a post and I will deliver my best," she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey told ANI that her focus will be on core policing and to significantly bring down street crime.

"Street crime and organized crime like 'satta' will be the focus of the crackdown. We also aim to strengthen Delhi Police's initiatives like Sashakti (self-defence training) and Nirbheek and women help desk. We are also looking forward to arranging community policing. We are well resourced in terms of cybercrime and all efforts will be made to bring down such cases," the DCP said.

Esha Pandey also said that in a new initiative the district may soon get a dedicated police station for cybercrimes. However, the idea right now at a nascent stage, she added.

Apart from three new DCPs in districts, three are already serving in their respective districts.

Asthana, who had taken over as Delhi Police Commissioner in July, has said that his main focus will be on reducing crime and crime prevention.

In another development signifying women getting important roles in Delhi Police, Hauz Khas police station in South Delhi got a woman station house officer (SHO) after 15 years.

Shivani Malik, who is the new SHO of Hauz Khas Police Station, told ANI that crimes like snatching and vehicle theft will be her focus.

"I thank senior officers for believing in me. I will try to ensure that all residents, particularly women, children and senior citizens feel comfortable and safe. Crimes like snatching, motor theft will be focused upon. I have worked in Economic Offences Wing and my experience will help me in my current posting a well," she said.

"I will also launch initiatives to make people aware to not share their OTPs with strangers," she added.

The officer said her doors are open for all citizens and "when in need, they can approach me anytime". (ANI)