Six of same family die in road accident on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Six persons of the same family died in a road accident on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway today.



"The deceased included a couple and two children. The family was going to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad, Gujarat", said Purnendu Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The high-speed car collided with a container truck parked on the side of the highway near Narayanpur, added the ASP.

The incident took place in Ram Sanehi Ghat of the Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

