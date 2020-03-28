Six out of nine COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar have no travel history

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Six out of the nine total COVID-19 confirmed cases in Bihar have no travel history, state Health Department said on Friday.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to open more testing labs for coronavirus. Pandey, who held a meeting with Dr Harsh Vardhan via video conferencing, told ANI: "I informed him about the quarantine and isolation facilities across the State."

"I also told him about Nalanda Medical College and Hospital that has been made a dedicated COVID-19 hospital with 800 beds. I have requested him to open testing labs at PMCH and GMCH with the help of ICMR," he said.

The minister said that he also stressed the need for logistic support and ventilator beds in the state. "Dr Vardhan has assured me that he will look into my request on priority," he added.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier reported that the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus rose to 724 in the country. (ANI)