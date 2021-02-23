Six people killed in car mishap in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Six people died after their speeding car rammed into a tanker in Indore's Talawali Chanda area of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.



The incident took place around 12.45 am today near a petrol pump in the area, police informed ANI.

"Six youths died after their speeding car rammed into tanker near a petrol pump in Indore's Talawali Chanda area at about 12:45 am. The car had to be cut to recover dead bodies," said Sub-Inspector Narsingh Yadav, Lasudia Police Station.

The families of the deceased were informed of the accident. Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

