Six persons booked for stealing Indicash ATM machine in Patancheru

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Six persons have been booked for stealing an Indicash ATM machine in Patancheru on Monday, the police said.

"During the wee hours of Monday, six unknown people disconnected the ATM machine at the Indicash ATM centre in Patancheru and took it to Cherial village using a trolley," the police officials said.

The police said that the accused failed to open the lock of the ATM machine and fled the scene.

"The ATM machine was recovered from the Cherial village and has been handed over to the Indicash management. There was above Rs 2 lakh cash in the ATM machine," the police added.

The police said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and teams have been deployed to nab the accused persons. (ANI)

