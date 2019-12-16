Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Six people have been arrested by police in possession with 340 grams of cannabis at Dunkhra Chowk in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.
According to information provided by a Police officer, a case was registered on Sunday under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The six have been identified as -- Shubham, Ankit, Vinay, Saurabh, Deepak and Amit.
Further probe is underway. (ANI)
Six persons held with 340 grams of cannabis in HP's Kullu
ANI | Updated: Dec 16, 2019 01:11 IST
