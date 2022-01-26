Six persons rescued after five-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Bandra East

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Six persons who were trapped after a five-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Mumbai's Bandra (East) were rescued and taken to hospital, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.



Out of six rescued people, four have been shifted to V N Desai Hospital and two to Bandra Bhabha Hospital.

According to details provided by BMC, five fire engines, one rescue van, and six ambulances have been rushed to the site.

"At least five to six persons are feared trapped after a 5-story building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai. Five fire engines, one rescue van, and 6 ambulances have been rushed to the site," BMC said. The search operation is going on. (ANI)

