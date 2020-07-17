Six police personnel suspended in MP's Guna incident

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Six police personnel suspended on Thursday in connection over the incident involving a couple who consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna.

In an order issued by Superintendent of Police in-charge read that Superintendent of Police, Collector and Gwalior Inspector General were also suspended after the incident.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to probe into the incident, said District Collector S Vishwanathan.

The investigation report has to be submitted within 30 days, he said.



The couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during anti-encroachment drive, Tehsildar N Singh said.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district. (ANI)

