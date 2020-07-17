Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Six police personnel suspended on Thursday in connection over the incident involving a couple who consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna.
In an order issued by Superintendent of Police in-charge read that Superintendent of Police, Collector and Gwalior Inspector General were also suspended after the incident.
A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to probe into the incident, said District Collector S Vishwanathan.
The investigation report has to be submitted within 30 days, he said.
The couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during anti-encroachment drive, Tehsildar N Singh said.
The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district. (ANI)
Six police personnel suspended in MP's Guna incident
ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:25 IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Six police personnel suspended on Thursday in connection over the incident involving a couple who consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna.