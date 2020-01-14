Six pythons rescued in Odisha's Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Six pythons were on Monday rescued from a hume pipe in Gajamara of Dhenkanal district in Odisha.

Snake rescuer Sheikh Lalu said that of the six pythons, one was as long as 18 feet. "We rescued six pythons and the longest one was 18 feet," he said.

The pythons were later released in the forest. (ANI)

