Six quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members booked for misbehaviour with hospital staff in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 3 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against six persons from Tablighi Jamaat who were in quarantine at MMG District Hospital for misbehaving with the hospital staff.

"The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad had complained that six of the admitted patients in the isolation ward were misbehaving with the nurses and not cooperating with the hospital staff," Manish Mishra, SP City, Ghaziabad told ANI.

FIR has been registered against persons from Tablighi Jamat who are in quarantine at MMG District Hospital for 'walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses'.

The patients have been shifted to Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology & kept under quarantine.

"The accusations have been found relevant and a case has been registered under IPC Section 294, 354, 269 and 270 against the six accused persons," he added.

"It has been directed to ensure fair investigation in the matter," SSP added.

Further investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

