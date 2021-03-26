Six states account for 81 per cent of COVID-19 new cases in India

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 81.63 per cent of the new coronavirus cases recorded by India in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Of these, Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded the biggest single-day jump in total infections ever since the pandemic hit India.

Meanwhile, India has reported 53,476 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra continues has reported 31,855 new cases followed by Punjab with 2,613 while Kerala reported 2,456 new cases.

According to the health ministry, ten states---Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases

"India's total active caseload stands at 3.95 lakh (3,95,192) today, comprising 3.35 per cent of the total positive cases. A net incline of 26,735 cases is recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it said.

The ministry further said that the three states, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, account for 74.32 per cent of total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 62.91 per cent of the total active cases in the country.



The total number of recoveries in the country has surged to 1,12,31,650 with 26,490 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The ministry said that the national recovery rate is 95.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, the gap between total recovered cases and the active cases stands at 10,836,458 today.

The ministry informed that 251 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six states account for 78.49 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (95). Punjab follows with 39 daily deaths and Chhattisgarh reported 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As a sign of relief, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed over 5.31 crore. A total of 5,31,45,709 vaccine doses have been administered through 8,61,292 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. (ANI)

