Six test corona positive in Ranchi; Jharkhand tally at 73

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): With six new COVID-19 positive cases in Ranchi, the tally of virus infected people in Jharkhand has climbed to 73, said State Health Secretary.

"Six new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Ranchi -- a staff of Sadar Hospital, 3 in Hindpiri and 2 in Lowadih have tested positive. Total number of cases in the state rises to 73 now," said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 26,917, including 20,177 active cases of the virus. So far, 5,913 patients have either been cured or discharged while 826 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

