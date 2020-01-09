Six vehicles engaged in sand transportation set ablaze in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Six vehicles engaged in sand transportation were set ablaze near the Gangaloor area in Bijapur on Thursday, police said.
IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, "Six vehicles engaged in sand transportation were set ablaze in Bijapur today. There was a dispute during the allocation of sand excavation work."
"Prima facie it's suspected that discontented party might have taken the support of Naxals and torched down vehicles," Sundarraj said. (ANI)
