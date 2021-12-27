Sixteen accused identified in SDPI leader's murder, says Kerala police

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 27 (ANI): At least sixteen accused have been confirmed in connection with the murder of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State Secretary KS Shaan, informed Alappuzha Superintendent of Police (SP) G Jayadev on Monday.

"Sixteen accused have been confirmed in the case so far but the numbers can rise further. There are more people behind the conspiracy," said Jayadev.

Jayadev further said, "We need to look into the conspiracy and find out other involvement as well. We can only confirm it with more proof and statements."



"Seven people have been arrested in the preliminary investigation but it is a major feat, it will need further investigation," he added.

Kerala Police on Saturday arrested seven more people in connection with the murder of KS Shaan. So far, a total of 10 accused have been arrested in the SDPI leader's murder case.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack.

Earlier, an RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15. (ANI)

