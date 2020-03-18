Sixth positive coronavirus case from Telangana confirmed

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The sixth positive case of coronavirus in Telangana was confirmed by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The patient has travel history to the United Kingdom and his samples were collected yesterday and sent to the laboratory for results.

The sample was tested positive for coronavirus today.

He is now admitted to an isolation ward in a state-run hospital.

As of Wednesday, there are 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country (including 25 foreign nationals). This includes 14 cured patients and three who have lost their lives. (ANI)