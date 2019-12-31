SJM urges PM to restrict Huawei, other Chinese companies from 5G trials

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): A day after the Centre announced its decision to give 5G spectrum in which all operators can participate, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requesting him to restrict Huawei and other Chinese companies from operating in the Indian market and conducting such trials over security concerns.

Swadeshi Jagaran Manch national convener Ashwani Mahajan said in the letter that Huawei has been "banned in several countries" and there exists "ample evidence that leads to suspicion of Chinese companies indulging in the exfiltrating sensitive information from devices and equipment that it exports."

"Many of these countries suspect that the Chinese companies indulge in stealing massive amounts of military and technological secrets through cyber-hacking from various countries," he said.

"We all understand that these Chinese companies are also bound by Chinese Intelligence law to share intelligence with their government," he added.

Huawei's participation in the 5G trials in India had been one of the key topics in India-China talks in the past. Earlier this year, the United States had banned the telecom giant over concerns of security and has been pressuring other countries to restrict the operations of the company.

The letter noted that the in-principle approval to the Chinese companies would be discouraging for domestic players and compromise the country's national security.

"As you (the Prime Minister) are firmly dedicated to India's Independence and national security, we request you to immediately restrict Huawei and other Chinese companies from operating in the Indian market and conducting 5G trials," the letter read.

"Secondly we request you to prove patronage to the domestic players. Investing in 5G and 6G capability development will catapult India technologically. And create the most advanced telecom ecosystem in the world in India, guaranteeing national security, jobs, exports and prosperity, a complete win-win for the country," it said.

Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said on Monday the Centre has taken a decision to conduct trials for 5G spectrum in India and all operators can participate in the 5G trials. (ANI)

