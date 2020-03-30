SJVN donates Rs 5 cr to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): SJVN Limited on Monday announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to PM-CARES Fund for relief work in combating the impact of COVID-19.

"As the coronavirus is posing severe health and economic challenges with the rise in the number of cases, SJVN has decided to contribute an amount of Rs 5,00,00,000/- (Five Crores) to the PM CARES Fund," Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN said in an official statement.

This fund will act as a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the one posed by the COVID-19 and to provide relief to the affected.

"To fight the Covid-19 spread, SJVN has already committed an amount of around Rs 3 crore by way of support for purchasing ventilators by the hospitals; by distributing personal protective equipment like face masks, gloves, etc." the statement added.

The statement further highlighted that SJVN employees have also contributed an amount of Rs 32 lakh from their salaries to combat the corona challenge.

SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna Public Sector Undertaking, comes under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

