Skeletal remains of animal found at Manalur excavation site in Tamil Nadu

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5 (ANI): Skeletal remains of an animal have been unearthed at Manalur near Madurai under the sixth phase of excavations at Keeladi site, undertaken by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had started the sixth phase of excavation work on February 19 at Keeladi, Kondagai, Agaram and Manalur near Madurai.

All excavation sites were closed since March 24 due to coronavirus pandemic. As the curfew eased, excavation work began again. Work resumed on May 23 for the first time in Manalur.

During the excavation, a variety of materials including, weaving, animal husbandry and water management belonging to the 5th century of the Tamil culture were recovered.(ANI)

