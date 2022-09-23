Sketch artist arrested for uploading obscene pictures of ex-girlfriend on social media

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): A sketch artist was arrested for allegedly uploading nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend on social media, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Mohd Tanzeem Ahmad (22), a resident of Doranda in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

The victim lodged a complaint at Cyber North Police Station and in her complaint, she said that she was influenced by his sketch art and an impressive count of followers on social media and entered into a relationship with the accused whom she had met on Instagram in February this year. Gradually, she started chatting with him and after some time at his insistence, shared her private pictures with him on Instagram.



"A few days ago, the victim who is a student of a prestigious college at Delhi University met the accused for the first time and during their meeting, the victim casually checked the mobile phone of the accused and found her nude pictures saved in his phone's Google drive," the police said.

She also checked out obscene pictures and videos of other girls on his mobile phone, after which she broke up with the accused. The break-up infuriated Ahmed and he uploaded the private photos of the woman on social media, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "During the course of the investigation, all possible information including details of social media accounts of the accused, were gathered from the complainant. On the basis of technical investigation, the accused was identified."

They located him in the Jama Masjid area and made him join the investigation of the case. After a detailed interrogation, the accused was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

During the investigation, the SIM card and mobile phone, used in the offence were recovered, the police said. (ANI)

