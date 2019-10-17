Skill development centres to be set in state for training unemployed: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has stated that soon as many as 25 skill development centers will be set in the state and the unemployed people will also be trained so that they become capable enough to establish the industries on their own.

A six-member delegation met Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology, Reddy on Wednesday at the secretariat in order to discuss the skill development training programs.

"Soon, we will set up 25 skill development centers in the state and train the unemployed so that they will become capable of establishing the industries on their own, and we heading towards it," said Reddy in the meeting.

He briefed the Singapore officials about Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision on 75 percent reservation on jobs for locals.

"By using seaport and airport facilities the state government will create great opportunities to provide infrastructure facilities. We are striving to create maximum employment for the youth in the state," said Reddy.

Industries department advisor Krishna GV Giri, Singapore officials KS Ian, Cheng Hong Siang, Tio Chee Howe, Valerie Tio, and Esther Tan were present at the meeting. (ANI)

