Skills of specially-abled are constantly being encouraged: PM Modi

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the participation of every specially-abled youth is necessary for the creation of 'New India' and added that their skills are being constantly encouraged.

"Proper participation of every specially-abled youth, specially-abled child is necessary for the creation of New India. Be it industry, service sector or sports field, the skills of the specially-abled are constantly being encouraged," Prime Minister Modi said here at an event.

Modi distributed assistive aids and devices to senior citizens and differently-abled persons (divyang jan) at a distribution camp here.

"During the time of earlier governments, such distribution camps were hardly organized, and such mega camps were very rare. In the last five years, our government has set up about 9,000 camps in different parts of the country," he said.

At the event, the Prime Minister also recalled his visit to Prayagraj last year when he took a holy dip at the 'Sangam' and offered prayers at the ongoing Kumbh. Later, he washed the feet of sanitation workers and lauded their efforts to ensure a 'Swachh Bharat' (clean India).

Prime Minister Modi said that because of the sanitation workers the cleanliness at Kumbh was being talked about world over. (ANI)

