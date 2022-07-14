SKIMS provides telemedicine facility to Amarnath pilgrims at Baltal, Panjtarni

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in collaboration with Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and Jammu and Kashmir's Directorate of Health Services-Kashmir (DHS-K) set up a Telemedicine (TM) Centre connecting the country's top hospitals to provide best possible health care services to the Amarnath pilgrims.



The Telemedicine Centre has been set up at Panjtarni Base Camp.

Earlier, the TM node at Baltal en route to Amarnath cave to provide TM services to Yatra pilgrims was set up on July 9 connecting medical experts from Base Camp to SKIMS.

This facility is servicing pilgrims and provides real-time treatment for high-altitude and other ailments that pilgrims frequently face in the region. (ANI)

