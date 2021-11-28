SKM leaders to address 'kisan-mazdoor mahapanchayat' in Mumbai on Sunday

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): A 'Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' will be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday to demand a legal guarantee for MSP, removal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill and other demands of protesting farmers, Samyukt Kisan Morcha said on Saturday.

The mahapanchayat will be hosted by over 100 organizations under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) and will be addressed by SKM leaders.

"The Mahapanchayat will raise the demands of the farm movement including the legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill, removal of penal provisions from Air Quality Management Act, repeal of the four labour codes, halving the price of diesel, petrol and cooking gas, and an end to the privatization of national resources," a SKM release said.

SKM also held a meeting in Delhi after which Ranjit Singh Raju, a morcha leader, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask state governments and railways to withdraw the cases registered against farmers during the protest against farm laws.



"We have almost won our battle. Now PM Narendra Modi should direct state governments and railways to withdraw the cases registered against farmers during the protest," he said.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said earlier today that the withdrawal of cases registered against the protestors and the issues of compensation is in the jurisdiction of the state governments.

After the meeting today, the SKM decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament on November 29.

"If PM Modi does not respond or fulfil our demands then we will meet again on December 4 and announce our next decision," Raju added.

The Prime Minister had announced the decision to repeal three farm laws last week. (ANI)

