SKM marks March 15 as Anti-corporatisation, Anti-privatisation Day

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) marked March 15 as Anti-corporatisation, Anti-privatisation Day, according to a statement by the Morcha.

"The day was marked as a day against privatisation and corporatisation. The 'anti-corporatisation, anti-privatisation' day also witnessed the joining of forces of workers and farmers all over the country," read a statement by the SKM.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha also highlighted the increasing costs of petrol, diesel and cooking gas," the statement added.



The SKM also condemned the norms for quality standards and procurement being laid down for Kharif Marketing Season 2021 by the Food Corporation of India in view of 'Muzara Lehar' shahadat diwas, commemorating the historical struggle of tenant farmers in Punjab.

"As March 19th 2021 (Muzara Lehar shahadat diwas, commemorating the historical struggle of tenant farmers in Punjab) comes close, Samyukt Kisan Morcha expressed its resistance to the changed norms for quality standards and procurement norms being laid down for Kharif Marketing Season 2021 by the Food Corporation of India," it added

SKM further pointed out that these are government's tactics to dismantle the procurement regime, and punish Punjab's farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

