Sky Watchers' Association of North Bengal to observe solar eclipse today

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 21 (ANI): Sky Watchers' Association of North Bengal (SWAN), which is a sky lovers organisation, is all set to observe the solar eclipse today.

As per an official release, the eclipse is set to begin at 10:47:03 am and last till 2:16:07. The mid-eclipse which in simple terms is the point of time at which the Moon will be blocking the maximum portion of the Sun will be at 12:35:45pm.

The timing is said to be same for the entire North Bengal with a difference of a few seconds.

It is noted that the last solar eclipse that was visible from India had occurred on December 26 last year. According to the release, the next solar eclipse visible from India might take place on May 21, 2031.

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India.

It will be the first solar eclipse of this year taking place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. (ANI)