Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)
Slabs of foot overbridge fall off at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2022 18:48 IST


Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Several passengers are feared injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur.
No causality has been reported so far.
Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

