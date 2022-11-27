Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Several passengers are feared injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur.
No causality has been reported so far.
Further reports are awaited. (ANI)
Slabs of foot overbridge fall off at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra
ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2022 18:48 IST
