Slain sarpanch secured in camp, went to his house without informing authorities: J-K police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): BJP Sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday who succumbed to injuries after he was shot by terrorists on Thursday morning, was accommodated in secured migrant camp Vesoo but he went to his house without informing the police authorities, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

In a press statement, the police gave details about the incident.

"Today at about 09:30 hours Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at Vesoo area where terrorists had fired upon a BJP Sarpanch. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot," police said.

Preliminary investigation of police revealed that terrorists fired upon a BJP Sarpanch identified as Sajad Ahmad Khanday son of Ali Mohmmad resident of Vesoo Kulgam due to which he got injured and shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

"The said Sarpanch was accommodated in secured migrant camp Vesoo but today he went to his house without informing the police," police said.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.

The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and searches in the area is going on, police said. (ANI)

