Sleeper coaches won't be removed, reduced as more AC coaches to be added to trains running at 130-160 kilometer per hour

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): As the Indian Railways has stated that non AC sleeper coaches would be replaced by AC coaches from such trains which will be running at 130/160 kilometer per hour, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board has confirmed that the sleeper coaches won't be removed, neither they will be reduced.



"SL (Sleeper) coaches won't be removed, neither they will be reduced. We are increasing the speed of trains and it is the effort of Railways that more and more people are able to afford travel in AC. For this, the railways has developed a prototype of the new coach, whose passenger fare will be less than AC 3 Tier. As far as SL class is concerned, they will continue as they are," said Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board.



He further stated that when the speed of trains increases or trains run at speeds of 130 kilometers or 160 kilometers per hour, then there is the issue of wind and dust in the sleeper class.

Meanwhile, The India Railways has said that non AC sleeper coaches would be replaced by AC coaches for such trains which will be running at 130/160 kmph.



AC coaches have become a technical necessity where ever the speed of the train is going to be above 130 kmph. Indian Railways is working on a massive plan to upgrade the railway network to high-speed potential.



Track on golden Quadrilateral and Diagonals are being upgraded to cater to the speed of 130 km - 160 km/hour. Non AC sleeper coaches would be replaced by AC coaches ONLY for such trains which will be running at 130/160 kmph.





AC coaches are essentially a technical need for trains running on 130/ 160 kmph. Speed potential of some of the corridors has already been upgraded to 130 KMPH. Wind and weather factors demand that only certain type of coaches can run on higher speed, according to the Indian Railways.



It is therefore not to be miss construed that all the non AC coaches will be made into AC coaches.



The modified AC coaches will come in place of non AC coaches in the trains running at 130 /160 KMPH and that too because of technical and comfort necessity. Non AC coaches will continue to run in trains running at 110 kmph.



Indian Railways is running 'Kisan Rail' and the Government of India has given a subsidy to the farmers for transporting fruits and vegetables via train, under which they will get 50 per cent discount of the ticket fare, Yadav stated.



"Indian Railways is running Kisan (farmer) Rail, which is getting a very good response. We will run this train as soon as the demand from farmers comes from anywhere. The Government of India has given this subsidy that if any farmer sends fruits and vegetables by rail, then they will get 50 percent discount in the fare," said Yadav.



"More care should be taken during the festival season amid COVID-19. For this, we have started a campaign. Through the public address system, all the passengers who are coming to the railway premises are told through posters and reservation tickets to take precautions," he added. (ANI)

