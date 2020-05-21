Slight delay in monsoon expected due to cyclone Amphan: IMD Director-General

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Thursday said that monsoon in India is likely to be delayed due to cyclone Amphan.

The IMD chief said the monsoon is likely to make onset over the southern Kerala coast on June 5 instead of June 1.

"Usually, the monsoon reaches Kerala on June 1, but because of Amphan, the atmosphere is disturbed. Hence, we are expecting a slight delay in advance of monsoon over Kerala. We expect monsoon to reach over Kerala on June 5 instead of June 1," said the IMD D-G.

Mohapatra also said that cyclone Amphan had both positive and negative impact on the country's weather.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in the coastal region of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20 and has had an adverse effect on the weather of various parts of the country.

Earlier today, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/agencies concerned. (ANI)

