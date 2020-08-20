Slight improvement in Pranab Mukherjee's respiratory parameters, still on ventilatory support: Army hospital

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): There has been a slight improvement in respiratory parameters of former President Pranab Mukherjee, though he continues to be on ventilator support, according to the Army Research and Referral Hospital on Thursday.

The Army hospital, Delhi Cantonment said that the Mukherjee's vitals are stable and he is being monitored closely by specialists.

"The respiratory parameters of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the hospital said.

Yesterday, the hospital had said that the former President had developed features of lung infection leading to a decline in his medical condition.

The former President, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, had also tested positive for coronavirus during his visit to the hospital earlier and had then requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves. (ANI)

