Slight respite from cold wave in Delhi with minimum temperature rising to 4.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Delhiites continued to experience cold conditions though with a slight rise in mercury as Safdarjung and Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees and 6.0 degrees Celsius respectively, according to India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the national capital witnessed its lowest temperature in January since 2021 with Safdarjung at 1.4 degrees and Lodhi road at 1.6 degrees Celsius.

"Temperature at 0530 hrs IST Dated 17.01.2023: Delhi: Safdarjung-4.6 Deg Cent, Tendency-(+0.4 Deg. Cent.); Palam- 6.0 Deg Cent., Tendency- (-1.0 Deg. Cent.)," IMD tweeted this morning.

The visibility in the Palam area in the capital stood at 500 metres.



"Visibility (<=500 m) recorded at 0530 hours IST of today, 17.01.2023 Haryana: Hissar-50; Bihar: Gaya-200; Tripura: Kailashahar-50; Odisha: Goplalpur-200; " Delhi ": Palam-500; Safdarjung: 1000; Uttarakhand: Dehradun-500; Bihar: Purnea-500," IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department on Monday said that two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and 20, as a result, cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19.

In a press release, IMD stated, "Minimum temperatures are very likely to fall further about 2°C over many parts of Northwest India till 17th January morning; no significant change till 18th and rise by 4-6°C during 19th-21st January 2023. Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over many parts of East India till the 18th and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over Gujarat state by the 18th and rise by 2-4°C thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over the rest parts of northern India during next 4-5 days."

Cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many/some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi till January 18 and thereafter in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan on January 19; Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are also very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during January 17-19; over Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch on 17th & 18th January 2023, it further said.

Ground Frost conditions in isolated places are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh on the 17th and 18th of January 2023, it added. (ANI)

