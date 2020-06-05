Sloth bear trapped in cage set up by locals in Andhra village, handed over to forest officials

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): A sloth bear got trapped in a cage set up by locals in Erramukkam village, in Sompeta Mandal of Srikakulam district, which was later handed over to the officials of the forest department.

Locals suffering from the bear menace had set up a cage in the area, in which the animal got trapped on Thursday morning.

An official from the forest department told ANI over the phone that locals had informed them of the bear getting trapped and added that a rescue team from Visakhapatnam would determine whether to send the bear to a forest reserve or a zoo.

"We got information that a sloth bear is trapped in the cage in the morning. We immediately informed the higher authorities and came here. Now a rescue team is on the way from Visakhapatnam. They will firstly check the health condition of the bear and will then decide whether it should be taken to a forest reserve or a zoo," Kasibugga Forest Range Officer Ammannaidu said. (ANI)

