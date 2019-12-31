SLP in SC against Madras HC order for not staying results of TN rural local body poll

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): A special leave petition (SLP) was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday against the Madras High Court order for not staying the results of the rural local body election in Tamil Nadu.

The petition was filed by Senthil Arumugam through its lawyer GS Mani.

Arumugam, general secretary of Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation, has moved the apex court challenging the final order of December 30, 2019, of the Division Bench of the Madras High Court.

"The High Court has erroneously dismissed the writ petition and refused to restrain the Chief Election Commissioner, Tamil Nadu State Election from announcing the results (scheduled to be held on 02.01.2020) of Local Body Elections held on December 27, and 30, 2019, for 27 Districts for the Posts of Panchayat Ward Members," reads Arumugam's petition. (ANI)