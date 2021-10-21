Small incidents don't affect India-Bangladesh ties: ICCR DG

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Following the series of incidents of communal violence against minorities in Bangladesh, Director General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Dinesh K Patnaik said that small incidents do not make differences between India and Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Patnaik said, "Our diplomatic relations are very strong. Small incidents do not make a difference in a larger picture of diplomatic relations between two countries and the leadership of both countries are mature enough. We are working together on many many issues. This is a very important year. The year of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence in which India has played a very key role."

"This is 50 years of diplomatic relations between two countries India and Bangladesh and the 100th birth anniversary of the father of the nation of Bangladesh Major Mujibur Rahman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi even visited Bangladesh. We have lot of programmes with Bangladesh. ICCR has set up the chair of Bangladesh Studies in Delhi University," he said.



Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh on October 13.

Several puja venues were vandalised in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties.

The perpetrators of communal violence in Bangladesh on October 16 vandalised six idols of the Daniapara Maha Shoshan Kali Mandir at Rashunia union in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj. (ANI)

