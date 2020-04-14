Small scale pharmas in Haridwar stop manufacturing hydroxychloroquine as price of raw material increases exponentially

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): While the demand for hydroxychloroquine tablets keeps on rising worldwide, small pharmaceutical manufacturers in Haridwar have stopped producing the drug due to the sharp increase in the cost of raw materials, according to Anil Sharma, President of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Association in Haridwar.

"Many companies in Uttarakhand have the license for manufacturing hydroxychloroquine in Uttarakhand. However, the problem for us is that raw materials have become too costly. The raw materials which earlier used to cost Rs 9,000 per kilogram are now being sold at Rs 55,000-75,000. It is because the demand for raw materials is too high and the supply is low in the market, due to which the traders who have them are charging high prices," Sharma told ANI here.

"Further, the maximum selling price of the drug is controlled and it can be sold only at Rs 5.61, therefore, it is not possible for small companies in the MSME sector to manufacture it as our manufacturing price is working out to be more than the MRP," he added.

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Association President further said that the MSME sector is willing to manufacture the drug if the issue of raw materials is sorted out.

"Our Drug Controller has written to the Centre to ensure the availability of raw materials to our MSME sector pharma companies. If those raw materials arrive then we will definitely manufacture the drug and release it in the market," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, Uttarakhand Drug Controller Tajbar Singh said that he has requested the Drug Controller General of India to ensure the supply of raw material.

"Over 60 companies have been approved for the production of hydroxychloroquine here. But there is a shortage in the supply of raw materials. Production will begin as soon as raw material reaches. Have written to Drug Controller General of India on it," Singh said. (ANI)

