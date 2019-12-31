Small shops running in over 100 colonies in Delhi will be authorised: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Close on the heels of Delhi Assembly elections due early next year, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said here on Monday that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will authorise small shops running in over 100 colonies in the national capital. He said that the move would benefit 50,000 small and marginal traders in Delhi.

"About 50,000 traders will be benefitted. DDA will authorise small shops running in over 100 colonies in Delhi. This move will immensely help the small and marginal traders," said Piyush Goyal while addressing Traders Conference at Talkatora Stadium on Dec 30.

"This will remove the sword that remains hanging on these small traders and is slated to reap benefits to more than 50,000 small and marginal shopkeepers," he added.

The DDA on Sunday said that under Prime Minister Uday Yojna, the residents of unauthorized colonies are being given authorised ownership of their properties.

In a tweet, the DDA said, "For years the residents of unauthorised colonies did not have property rights. It was difficult to buy or sell properties in these unauthorised colonies. It was also impossible to take loans from banks. Under PM UDAY Yojna, the residents of the unauthorised colonies are being given property rights over their properties in these colonies."

"Under this scheme, all residents of unauthorised colonies will get authorised ownership of their house or flat," the DDA said in another tweet. (ANI)