Smart schools among Rs 154 cr development works inaugurated by Amit Shah in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dedicated to Ahmedabad smart schools, a senior citizen park, a pedestrian subway, Anganwadis and an overbridge to Ahmedabad among several development works completed at a cost of Rs 154.05 crore.

Shah virtually inaugurated these development works completed by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA).

Speaking after the e-inauguration of these projects through video conferencing, the Home Minister congratulated AMC, AUDA and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's government for the inauguration of various projects worth Rs 154.05 crore.



Shah inaugurated smart schools in Chandkheda, Sabarmati, Shela, Thaltej and Sarkhej regions of Ahmedabad that have been built at a cost of Rs 7.38 crore.

Apart from this, a senior citizen park at Chandkheda and Nawadaj built at a cost of Rs 62 lakhs and a pedestrian subway near the Ahmedabad-Viramgam Broad gauge line at a cost of Rs 4.39 crore were also inaugurated by the Home Minister.

Five Anganwadis at a cost of Rs 40 lakhs and an overbridge built at Sanathal Junction at a cost of Rs 97 crore were among other development works inaugurated by the He Minister.

The Lok Sabha member from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Amit Shah has dedicated these development works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) to the citizens of Ahmedabad. (ANI)

