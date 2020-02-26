Smartphones already ordered from China, delay due to coronavirus: Amarinder

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the government has placed an order for the first set of smartphones as promised by his government but due to coronavirus outbreak there has been a delay.

"The phones had already been ordered from China, which unfortunately had to delay the release of the order due to the unprecedented Coronavirus problem," the Chief Minister told the House.

The Cheif Minister said the phones would be distributed as soon as China is able to send them to Punjab.

"The issue had been rightly raised by some of the members since the promise of smartphones was part of the government's election manifesto," Singh said.

The phones will be provided as soon as we receive the consignment, Singh assured the members, adding that the Congress president had, in fact, set up committees to ensure implementation of all promises in Congress-led states and the smartphones promise would definitely be fulfilled by his government at the earliest possible. (ANI)

