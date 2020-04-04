SMC launches drive to sanitise Srinagar with boom sprayers

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday launched a drive to disinfect the entire city by using boom sprayers to fight coronavirus.

These high-tech spray machines, which uses Italian technology, have a huge capacity to sanitise maximum area within seconds.

"We have launched a drive to disinfect the city by boom spray machines. These machines can sanitize 50 feet area within seconds. We are procuring more machinery and testing the capacity of it," Junaid Mattoo, SMC mayor, told ANI.

"We have trained our employees to execute this drive of sanitisation," he added.

The positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 75 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday out of which 70 are active cases.

India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.

The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68. (ANI)

