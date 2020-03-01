Smoke continues to rise from Chennai oil warehouse

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Smoke continues to rise from the oil warehouse in which a fire had broken out in Madhavaram area in Chennai on Saturday.

Over 500 firemen, 26 fire tenders were deployed to douse the massive fire.

"Over 500 firemen, 26 fire tenders and 6 foam tenders on the job. To a large extent, the fire has been put out. It is a godown of a chemical-based material used for medical purpose, so the possibility of poisonous gas ruled out," Sylendra Babu, Additional Director, Fire and Rescue Service, told ANI.

Property damage in the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

