Smoke enters wards at Bengaluru-based hospital following short circuit

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Smoke entered wards at Sagar Hospital following a short circuit in the UPS room, said the fire department here on Sunday.

"Smoke entered wards at Sagar Hospital in Bengaluru, following a short circuit in the UPS room at the hospital today. Patients have been shifted from the site of the incident, as a precaution," the fire department in Bengaluru said.

"No fire incident reported and the situation is under control now," the fire department said. (ANI)

