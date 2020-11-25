Smriti Irani alleges AIMIM, TRS working to place illegal immigrants in Telangana's voters' list

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of Hyderabad civic polls, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday alleged that AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in the state's voters list.

The Union Minister attacked both AIMIM and TRS, stating, "Our soldiers are fighting relentlessly to keep our borders safe. And here in this historical city of Hyderabad, the AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in Telangana's voter's list. They'll have to answer to the people for this."

Smriti Irani said the rights of every Indian citizen must be protected, adding the need to ensure that taxpayers' money should go to the "deserving."

"We have consistently maintained the position that we need to protect the rights of every Indian citizen, the rights of the institutions and administration to ensure that taxpayers' money goes to the deserving Indian who is part of this great land," the BJP leader said.

Reacting on the issue of 'love-jihad', Irani said: "If a state government takes steps to ensure women aren't criminally and fraudulently coerced into relationships, should it not be supported by Indians? This is the perspective from which it should be looked at is my appeal."

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls are scheduled to be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4. (ANI)