Smriti Irani attends 'Seva Saptaah' exhibition

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday attended 'Seva Saptaah' exhibition at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.



The exhibition showcased the life journey of PM Modi.





Speaking to ANI here, Smriti said, "Party workers have organised an exhibition as part of 'Seva Saptaah' so that we can see the glimpses of life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose entire life is dedicated to the nation. We are fortunate that we are able to contribute towards nation-building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had organised a week-long 'Seva Saptah' (service week) in mid-September to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Party will celebrate Prime Minister Modi's birthday on September 17 by observing '

Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20.

Different social initiatives have been undertaken by party leaders across the nation during this week-long 'Seva Saptah' period. (ANI)

